AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to announce $1.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $1.54 million. AC Immune posted sales of $1.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $42.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $81.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $98.68 million, with estimates ranging from $86.80 million to $110.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:ACIU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.13. 346,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $518.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter worth $563,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 223.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 185,128 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 63.8% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 196,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 76,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the second quarter worth $154,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.