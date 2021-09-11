$75.55 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post sales of $75.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.60 million and the lowest is $74.50 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $301.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million.

BY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 206,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,514. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $882.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

