$34.79 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will report sales of $34.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $35.78 million. Iteris reported sales of $29.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $135.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $161.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITI shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $229,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,571 shares in the company, valued at $878,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the first quarter valued at $1,522,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter valued at $10,618,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth about $4,193,000. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 2.0% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth about $3,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iteris stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 87,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $238.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

