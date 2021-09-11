Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce $34.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $31.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $147.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $148.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $156.40 million, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $160.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of MLAB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.01. 39,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,284. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $307.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 6,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $1,673,360.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,665.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $309,616.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,589.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,449 shares of company stock worth $6,796,489. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

