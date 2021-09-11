$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will report $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $6.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of ABM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 504,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.58. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 419,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,490,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

