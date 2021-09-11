Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post sales of $88.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $88.96 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $84.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $354.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.46 million to $361.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $400.80 million, with estimates ranging from $384.24 million to $409.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth $345,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 539.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 396,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.45. 358,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

