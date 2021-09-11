Fei Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.92 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $427.61 million and approximately $19.92 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00069304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00126998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00180442 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,881.29 or 1.00052437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.19 or 0.07085042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.71 or 0.00926732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002982 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 428,887,748 coins and its circulating supply is 427,766,905 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

