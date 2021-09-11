Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will announce sales of $31.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the highest is $31.57 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $29.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $124.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.60 million to $125.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $129.58 million, with estimates ranging from $126.80 million to $132.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 277,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,377 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. 116,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,166. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

