Analysts Set Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target at $20.67

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOSS. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOSS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,135. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $763.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.27. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.47.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

