CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives $40.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAE. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 211,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 97.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

