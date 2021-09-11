L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIQUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of AIQUY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 46,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,817. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

