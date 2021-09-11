Phantasma Energy Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36,852.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $36,852.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00068846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00126645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00180486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,928.88 or 1.00164877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.67 or 0.07086548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00925510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,685,433 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

