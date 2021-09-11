Public Mint (MINT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Public Mint has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $25,147.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000513 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

