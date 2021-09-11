Brokerages Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XM shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE XM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 644,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,734. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.53. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,346 shares of company stock worth $385,903. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

