BitGreen (BITG) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. BitGreen has a market cap of $2.89 million and $1,199.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00049958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00124337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $230.34 or 0.00512372 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00019343 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00044488 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

