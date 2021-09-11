Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS RTOXF remained flat at $$4.72 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Rotork has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

