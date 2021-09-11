Genesis Vision Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.82 or 0.00008499 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $16.93 million and approximately $262,134.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00059320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00160790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00043377 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

