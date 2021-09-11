$181.65 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will post $181.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.54 million and the highest is $184.21 million. Quidel posted sales of $476.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $950.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $933.80 million to $969.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $677.07 million, with estimates ranging from $650.85 million to $706.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quidel.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James boosted their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $8.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.43. 1,054,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,405. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.52.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

