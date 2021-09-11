Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.45.

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $19.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.46. 6,390,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,917. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $294.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.73.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,876,466 shares of company stock worth $383,267,700 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 54.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.