ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Tops $0.0009

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $171,092.82 and $29.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00160566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00043252 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

