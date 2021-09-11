Bytecoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 15% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $57.23 million and approximately $31,254.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.58 or 0.00550635 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.