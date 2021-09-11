Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BYPLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $$13.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

