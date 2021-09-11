Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGEAF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

DGEAF traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,450. Diageo has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $50.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

