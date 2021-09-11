Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBGPY shares. Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.