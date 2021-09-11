Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. 332,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,580. The firm has a market cap of $681.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 170,948 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 173,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.