$44.26 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will post $44.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.10 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $1.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,239.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $125.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $144.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $366.75 million, with estimates ranging from $316.70 million to $415.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIND. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 60,430 shares of company stock valued at $976,737 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 79,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,409. The firm has a market cap of $676.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.