Ccore Market Cap Tops $30,087.59 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 204.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Ccore coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $30,087.59 and approximately $75.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ccore has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00059675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00161562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00043483 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

