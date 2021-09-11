Tether (USDT) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $68.40 billion and $77.25 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00072480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00128643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00182911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,250.07 or 1.00201894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.32 or 0.07084594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.70 or 0.00940456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.65 or 0.00898269 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,362,085,236 coins and its circulating supply is 68,340,615,736 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

