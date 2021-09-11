AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. AppFolio posted earnings per share of $3.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $304,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 23.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 177.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter valued at about $4,126,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 93.2% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 42.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio stock traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.22. 70,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,967. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average of $137.40. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.07.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

