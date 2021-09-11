VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

VACNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

VACNY traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.85. 2,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.95.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

