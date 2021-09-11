Brokerages Set Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Target Price at $33.80

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James increased their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 590,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,180. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

