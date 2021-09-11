Brokerages Set Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Target Price at $33.80

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.
AVXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James increased their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th.
In other news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 590,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,180. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
