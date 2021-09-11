Lotto Reaches Market Cap of $34.23 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Lotto has a market cap of $34.23 million and $3,080.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.77 or 0.00395479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000620 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Lotto Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

