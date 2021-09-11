Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $620,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to announce sales of $620,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650,000.00 and the lowest is $590,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $2.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.28 million to $10.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nyxoah.

NYXH has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH remained flat at $$30.14 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,452. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.16.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

