-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.58). Cardlytics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of CDLX traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.19. 204,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,621. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day moving average is $112.15. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 370,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $32,269,796.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 26,802 shares valued at $2,996,801. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,217,000 after buying an additional 127,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,760,000 after buying an additional 111,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,029,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

