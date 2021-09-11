WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Receives C$22.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.81.

WIR.U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of WIR.U stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$21.72. 685,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,855. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$12.19 and a 12-month high of C$21.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

