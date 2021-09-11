Splintershards (SPS) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $30.41 million and $1.98 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Splintershards has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008267 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFuel (SFUEL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

