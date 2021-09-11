Neo Market Capitalization Tops $3.44 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Neo has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and $352.04 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neo has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $48.82 or 0.00108180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00069664 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00059712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00128020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00160022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

