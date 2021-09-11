Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Announce -$0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 384.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($3.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,001. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.07. 1,521,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,756. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

