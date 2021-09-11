-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Rapid7 stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.90. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $57.73 and a 52-week high of $125.32.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,519 shares of company stock worth $868,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

