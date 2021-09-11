Analysts Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Conifer reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 78,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,531. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.