Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to post $406.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.85 million. Sunrun reported sales of $209.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,257.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,801 shares of company stock worth $9,363,982 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sunrun by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 48.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,121,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

