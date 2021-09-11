QLC Chain (QLC) Market Capitalization Tops $9.95 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00069350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00129330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00180141 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,084.82 or 0.99951398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.58 or 0.07071186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.36 or 0.00918614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002993 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

