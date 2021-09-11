Zacks: Analysts Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. Casa Systems posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $453,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 59.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,796 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth $6,251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after buying an additional 371,670 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $2,224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Casa Systems by 11,972.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 187,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. 115,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,848. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $580.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

