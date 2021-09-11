Stealth One Day Volume Reaches $4,300.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $4,300.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0982 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000962 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00031731 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00026062 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

