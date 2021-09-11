$135.22 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to announce sales of $135.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.90 million and the highest is $142.50 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $105.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $539.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $544.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $733.64 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $761.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,484 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 41.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 113.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.33. 473,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,521. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.45, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.