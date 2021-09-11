MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Capitalization Tops $35.20 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $35.20 million and $133,479.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $3.27 or 0.00007245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.34 or 0.00428639 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $573.29 or 0.01271018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,773,422 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.