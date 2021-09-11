Zacks: Brokerages Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Welltower stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.68. 2,231,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,827. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. Welltower has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 98.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 107.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Welltower by 8.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

