$34.16 Billion in Sales Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to announce sales of $34.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.55 billion to $35.55 billion. The Home Depot posted sales of $33.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year sales of $144.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.70 billion to $147.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $145.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.67 billion to $149.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Home Depot.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,293,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,167,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $331.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,425. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.17. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $350.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.