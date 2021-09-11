Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $199.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will post sales of $199.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.80 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $130.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $743.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.70 million to $753.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $966.78 million, with estimates ranging from $922.40 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,635.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 70.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 456.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $63.49 and a 1-year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

