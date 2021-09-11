Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce sales of $10.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.81 million and the lowest is $9.11 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $87.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $105.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $119.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.74 million to $161.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

YMAB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 94,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,871. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,221 shares of company stock worth $3,666,233. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

